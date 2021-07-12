Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 214,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 212,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330,916 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 116,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

