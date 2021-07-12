Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 157,414 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,414 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after buying an additional 807,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,226,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,753,000 after buying an additional 198,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after buying an additional 143,721 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Truist increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $108.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

