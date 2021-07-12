Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 285,535 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 285,535 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of KB Financial Group worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,739,000 after acquiring an additional 531,187 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,156,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $15,332,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,429,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 113,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KB opened at $45.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

