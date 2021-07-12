Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 767,794 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,751,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,794 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

MFGP stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.52. Micro Focus International plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.