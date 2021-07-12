Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 98,004 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,004 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of WNS worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 103,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in WNS by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in WNS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $81.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.92. WNS has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

