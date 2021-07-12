Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 752,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.64% of Urban Edge Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on UE. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

