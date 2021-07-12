Artfinity 1-Day Volume Tops $5,451.00 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Artfinity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $473,924.14 and approximately $5,451.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00054016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.00921367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005416 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

