Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) CAO Sells $405,846.00 in Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $405,846.00.

Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,008,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,493,309. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $339.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.28. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHT. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 360,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 916,964 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

