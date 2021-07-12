Atheios Reaches Market Capitalization of $27,961.61 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $27,961.61 and approximately $7.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.08 or 0.06277714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.77 or 0.01458771 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.04 or 0.00406851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00145497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.20 or 0.00625647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00420050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.00325969 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,570,966 coins and its circulating supply is 41,799,381 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

