Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Holdings Lifted by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 453.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Athira Pharma worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Athira Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

