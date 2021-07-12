Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,879.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,421,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAWW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.91. 5,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAWW shares. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

