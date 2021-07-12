Atlas Copco (ATLKY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS: ATLKY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/6/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/29/2021 – Atlas Copco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/28/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Atlas Copco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/21/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/18/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Atlas Copco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/7/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Atlas Copco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/1/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group's global reach spans more than 160 markets. "

5/27/2021 – Atlas Copco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Atlas Copco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

ATLKY opened at $63.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.89. Atlas Copco AB has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

