Attila Market Cap Hits $20.75 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Attila has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Attila has a total market capitalization of $20.75 million and $225,224.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00053378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.08 or 0.00908160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

