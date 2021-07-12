AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Sells $159,700.00 in Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carr Bettis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $171,400.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $517,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $178.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. Research analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

