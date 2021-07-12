Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $222.45 Average PT from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.45.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7,310.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.1% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $388,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $482,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

