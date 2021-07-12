Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $38.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

AVT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 959.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,151,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 134.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,053,000 after acquiring an additional 747,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avnet will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

