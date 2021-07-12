Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $66.50 Average PT from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 42,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axonics has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.10.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

