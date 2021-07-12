Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AYA. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

TSE:AYA opened at C$9.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$968.74 million and a PE ratio of -428.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.57.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

