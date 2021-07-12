Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. 37,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,225,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Get Azul alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 143,476 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at about $4,520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 103.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 124,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.