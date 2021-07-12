Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. 37,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,225,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.
The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 143,476 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at about $4,520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 103.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 124,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.
