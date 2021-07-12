B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RILY) CEO Buys $2,229,173.56 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 33,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,229,173.56.

Shares of NYSE:RILY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 230,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,037. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

