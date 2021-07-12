Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Stock Position Trimmed by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 67.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,056,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,963,542 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco comprises approximately 2.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $37,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,715,000 after buying an additional 5,496,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468,433 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,283,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after purchasing an additional 530,405 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,504 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,058,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,373,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.81. 873,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,920,359. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.2217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

