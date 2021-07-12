Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Cut to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.91. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

