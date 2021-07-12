Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 10,857 Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Loop Industries were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 42.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

