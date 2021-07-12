Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after buying an additional 394,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $79.53 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.