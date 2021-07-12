Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

