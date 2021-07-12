Bank of Montreal Can Has $446,000 Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,331.33, a P/E/G ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

