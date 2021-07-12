Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

