Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 89,793 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth $15,686,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.