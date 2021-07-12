Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 247,944 Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 247,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,464,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,686,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agora by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,600,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agora by 2,365.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agora by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Agora by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,498,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

NASDAQ API opened at $37.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. Agora’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.