Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.65 Million Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of OceanFirst Financial worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.29 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.