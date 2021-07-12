Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.68 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Cameco worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of CCJ opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.45 and a beta of 1.01. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

