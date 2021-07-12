Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,765 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $12,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mad River Investors raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $95.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

