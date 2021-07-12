Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 982 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBSS opened at $89.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.16. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.60.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $207.89 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

