Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 22.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,259,000 after buying an additional 92,328 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,088,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $7,883,000.

Shares of WEX opened at $195.95 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.88.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $10,020,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at $21,929,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

