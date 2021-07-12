Barclays PLC Buys 2,973 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of HomeStreet worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $39.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $839.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

