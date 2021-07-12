Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $78.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

