Barclays PLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,685 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI opened at $30.26 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $415,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

