Barclays PLC Purchases 1,311 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Inogen worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $69.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -316.41 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $69.74.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,966 shares of company stock worth $39,797,363 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.