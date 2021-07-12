Barclays PLC Purchases 3,668 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $42.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

