Barclays Trims FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Target Price to $20.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the information security company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.11.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FireEye by 7,751.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FireEye by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

