Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €79.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.93 ($91.69).

ETR BAS opened at €68.01 ($80.01) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €67.42. Basf has a one year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -275.34.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

