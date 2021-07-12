Basic Attention Token (BAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $831.97 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $831.97 million and $132.95 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.89 or 0.00914222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,303,399 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

