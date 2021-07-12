Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €179.71 ($211.43).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BC8 shares. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded up €1.35 ($1.59) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €161.35 ($189.82). 82,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 33.93. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a fifty-two week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €155.88.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.