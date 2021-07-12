Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on BDRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BDRFY stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

