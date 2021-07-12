Benjamin Wolin Sells 5,556 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NYSE:CVET) Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NYSE:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $152,790.00.

CVET stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 382,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,959. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Get Covetrus alerts:

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.