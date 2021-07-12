Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Insider Sells $378,840.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $378,840.00.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00.

NYSE BLI traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,722 shares.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.