Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,260 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

BHLB stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.