Bhaskar Rao Sells 141,094 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TPX stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.73. 76,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 110,801 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.