Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

BCYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,909 shares of company stock worth $3,192,092. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $295,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

