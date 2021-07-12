BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 2,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $123,280.00.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,311,474.60.

NYSE:BIGC traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.40. 1,320,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

